ARTA tells LGUs to automate biz one-stop shop by June 17

During the virtual signing ceremony of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) 01-2021 Tuesday, April 13, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) reminded LGUs that they should have automated their BOSS (Business One-Stop Shop) before June 17 this year.

The JMC establishes the guidelines for processing business permits, related clearances, and licenses in all cities and municipalities.

“Hopefully by the end of the year, we will have 500 LGUs already automated by DICT’s (Department of Information and Communications Technology) IBPLS (Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System) software,” ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said.

DICT project manager for IBPLS Del Basada said the department has signed memorandum of agreements with 446 LGUs, of which more than 200 are already in the operational stage of the system.

“[We are] just making sure that everyone’s onboard for IBPLS, which is an online system. We look at their readiness first if they can adopt the system,” Basada said, adding the DICT is assisting LGUs in addressing challenges to do online transactions.

Meanwhile, Belgica said while the IBPLS software works well even with smaller LGUs, he urged highly urbanized cities to fast-track adopting the integrated system so they can go online for their BOSS before the June 17 deadline.

“We are encouraging the highly urbanized cities to actually automate the soonest because they have the most number of businesses,” he added.

Under the newly signed JMC, the e-BOSS should have the following functions:

Accepting electronic submission of application;

Electronic issuance of tax bill or order of payment;

Accepting online payment, releasing of electronic version of permits, licenses, and clearances; and

Providing gateway facility linked to courier service where applicant prefers hard copy of the documents.

The JMC also limits the documentary requirements and will implement a unified application form with a unique identification number.

The ARTA reminded LGUs that they should not require notarization of the requirements, adding that barangay clearances related to business permit applications shall be integrated and processed by the Business Processing and Licensing Office.

The agency added that the number of signatories in the documents shall be limited to three and that LGUs should also process the application within three working days. – Kris Crismundo (PNA)