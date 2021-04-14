Poco intros back-to-back flagship gaming smartphones

Poco, finally an independent consumer tech brand born out of Xiaomi, has announced local availability of its two new flagship-level devices – the Poco F3 running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform, and the Poco X3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. Both devices are expected to go toe-to-toe with premium gaming smartphones, but priced competitively.

For example, the 5G-capable F3 with Amoled display and 120Hz refresh rate retails at P17,990 for the 6GB+128GB memory configuration version, while the 8GB+258GB variant is priced at P20,990. In the Philippines, it will come in three color options – Arctic White, Night Black and Deep Ocean Blue.

Meanwhile, the Poco X3 NFC builds on the success of its predecessor, the Poco X3 NFC which was released on September last year. The device alone sold for over 4 million units within seven months, a huge chunk of the total 13 million units sold by Poco since its inception. Available in colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze, the 6GB+128GB version is priced at P12,990. The larger 8GB+256GB configuration will sell for P15,990.

“We are excited to support Poco in launching two amazing new products, Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 870 and 860 respectively. These platforms are designed to deliver powerful connectivity experiences, elevated game-play, and brilliant camera capabilities to support premium mobile experiences for users around the world,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The F3 flagship features an upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz, paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It also sports a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for the 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, HDR10+ certification, up to 1300 nits of brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Dolby Atmos.

“We, at Dolby, are looking forward to the launch of the Poco F3 series, because not only are we thrilled to extend the extraordinary Dolby Atmos experience to smartphones from Poco, but we are also proud of the spectacular work done by Poco in enabling a world-class entertainment experience on the Poco F3,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, vice president of Audio Business, Consumer Entertainment Group at Dolby Laboratories.

The Poco X3 Pro, on the other hand, is still equipped with a 7nm Kryo 485 CPU despite the lower price tag. It also features LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, UFS 3.1 for delivering faster read and write speeds, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, DynamicSwitch for optimizing refresh rate in varying applications, and dual speakers.