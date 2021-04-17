San Juan City pilots gov’t online vaccine registration system

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has partnered with San Juan City for the pilot implementation of the government’s Vaccine Administration System (VAS).

DICT secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II led the event together with San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora. “Our goal is to speed up the system. We need to be a step or several steps ahead of the virus. Your DICT provides technical support. If we can do it here in the pilot launching in San Juan, we can do it nationwide,” Honasan said during the launch.

The DICT VAS or D-VAS is part of the Vaccine Information Management System (VIMS) developed by the agency in support of the national immunization program of the government.

The VIMS is composed of the VIMS – Immunization Registry for master listing and pre-registration for vaccination and the D-VAS for the directory of vaccine recipients.

Aside from the D-VAS, the DICT has also provided digitalization tools and Wi-Fi devices to improve Internet connectivity and access in Bakuna Centers in San Juan as well as training and hyper-care support on the ground to address technical issues with less downtime.

With the transition to online system, average processing time of vaccination per person has been cut down to 10 minutes from 20 minutes in the manual process. The DICT and San Juan City expects more improvements as the city adjusts its processes.

With the pilot launch of the D-Vas in San Juan, three more vaccination centers adopting the D-VAS will be established in the city.

Meanwhile, the DICT intends to roll-out the D-VAS in other cities in the National Capital Region and Luzon in the coming weeks.

Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 85, issued on November 26, 2020, has provided for the creation of the Data Resiliency for Ease of Access and Management (DREAM) Team for the design, development, deployment, monitoring and evaluation of the Philippine Covid-19 Vaccine Information System.

The DREAM Team is composed of the DICT as the chair, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine National Police Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (PNP DICTM), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Systems Management Division (AFP ISMD).