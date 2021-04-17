TCL picks VST ECS as PH distributor for gadget portfolio

TCL Philippines, the local arm of the Chinese consumer electronics company founded in 1981, has officially announced that VST ECS Philippines Inc. will be bringing the brand’s smartphone, tablet, and audio device business in the Philippines.

As the official and exclusive distributor of TCL Philippines’ lifestyle tech products in the country, VST ECS will be introducing the newly launched products that include the TCL 20 SE smartphone, the TCL Nxtpaper and Tab 10s tablets, and the premium TCL 10 5G.

TCL Philippines CEO Philip Xia expressed his confidence in the partnership and expansion opportunities brought by the partnership with VST ECS during the virtual conference for TCL Mobile held last April 15. According to Xia, the TCL brand remains relentless when it comes to breaking barriers and exploring endless possibilities which the partnership embodies.

“TCL has always been about innovation and expansion. Starting from television business and now to mobile phones, we are continuously expanding our ecosystem of products, with our core deeply rooted to lines of connection, display, and interaction. From there, we are initiating an integrated smarter way of living,” he said.

With the distributorship agreement, Filipino consumers can now avail TCL smartphones and other peripheral products, including tablets and wireless earbuds, through any accredited and authorized VST ECS stores nationwide.

“This year, our TCL-branded mobile devices highlight an increased focus on strengthening our TCL ecosystem by making 5G connectivity more affordable and accessible to people around the world, without compromising the premium features and design associated with TCL,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication.

The new TCL 10 5G device is the company’s maiden 5G-powered smartphone tightly integrated with TCL-built screens and its proprietary advanced display, and camera visual technology. This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System and the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

Meanwhile, the TCL 20 SE is the more affordable smartphone to be released by VST ECS in the country. Although lacking 5G connectivity, it will feature SDR-to-HDR video playback, OTG Reverse Charging, a 5000mAh battery, and Smart Floating Window. It also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and TCL UI built on top of Android 11.

The two new TCL tablets which were revealed at CES 2021, the TCL Nxtpaper and TCL Tab 10s, will be highlighting the company’s newest technologies available on the market. The Nxtpaper will be the first commercially available tablet to use colored e-ink display technology, powered by an octa-core processor and a large 5500mAh battery. Built for remote learners, the Tab 10s will be packing a larger 8000mAh battery.