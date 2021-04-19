Globe now interconnected with Dito for mobile calls, SMS

Globe Telecom announced on Monday, April 19, that its customers can now make domestic mobile calls and send SMS to Dito Telecommunity subscribers and vice versa following the interconnection of services of the two telcos.

Photo credit: Freepik.com

“This effort is a reflection of Globe’s commitment to fair and healthy competition in the telco industry, as well as its adherence to the rules and regulations prevailing in competition and telecom laws,” Froilan Castelo, Globe general counsel, said in a statement.

The Ayala-owned telco said it also working to finalize the interconnection of fixed landline service with Dito.

Interconnection among telco providers is in line with provisions for compulsory interconnection of authorized public telecommunications carriers under Republic Act 7925. The law aims to create a universally accessible and fully integrated nationwide telecommunications network to encourage more infrastructure investments from the private sector that would benefit the consumers.