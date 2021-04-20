Globe names its first woman chief commercial officer

Globe Telecom has appointed of Issa Guevarra-Cabreira as its new chief commercial officer, the first woman CCO in its history.

Formally announced at Globe Annual Stockholders Meeting on Tuesday, April 20, Guevarra-Cabreira assumes her new role after Albert de Larrazabal, who has been nominated to Ayala Corporation as its new chief finance officer.

Guevarra-Cabreira, a 25-year brand marketing and mobile telco business veteran, will lead the whole commercial business unit of Globe. The Ayala-led telco said her expertise and valued insights will help drive strategies to fuel the company’s growth in a highly competitive market.

Guevarra-Cabreira was previously head of Globe’s consumer mobile business where she was credited for taking the value brand TM mobile to top post in terms of subscriber count. Cabreira also served as 917Ventures managing partner, a corporate incubator under the Globe Group.

“I am humbled, honored and excited to take on this role. At the heart of what we do are our customers. We want to provide them with products and services that not only enhance their overall connectivity experience, but more importantly uplift and enrich their lives,” said Guevarra-Cabreira.

Meanwhile, Globe said it exceeded its network builds and modernization targets in the first quarter of the year. Despite the continuing pandemic, the company said it built 318 new cell sites — a 152-percent jump from 126 sites built in the same period last year.

Globe also installed over 287,000 high-speed lines reflecting a 212 percent increase vs Q1 2020, while 844 areas benefited from in-building solutions and strategic property business development initiatives for the period. Wireless expansion, which includes 4G LTE and 5G builds also reached 7,065 sites in the first quarter of 2021 or up by 245 percent year on year.

Globe said it is allotting P70 billion this year to upgrade its network buoyed by strong demand for connectivity and the ensuing economic recovery post-vaccinations. Substantial CAPEX will be used for the aggressive rollout of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, and widen its 5G footprint.