POPTV now available on RD Pawnshops nationwide

Mobile streaming platform POPTV has partnered with RD Pawnshops to make its subscriptions more accessible to the mass market.

“We are grateful for this technology from POPTV. We now make it easier for you to enjoy high-quality programs that are our own by simply paying for a subscription at the nearest RD Pawnshop in your area. RD Pawnshop has more than 1,600 branches and can be easily found in the country, Luzon-Visayas-Mindanao,” said RD Pawnshop general manager Alma Sid M. Pascual.

“We are happy that RD Pawnshop shares our vision of bringing affordable and quality entertainment more available to our kababayans. Especially now in this pandemic, we really want to manage our expenses so having a very affordable streaming service would hopefully give us some time to just relax either by ourselves or with our families,” said POPTV COO Jackeline Chua.

Users can either purchase POPTV49 valid for 10 days or POPTV99 valid for 30 days.

To buy POPTV subscriptions, customers can just go to the nearest RD Pawnshop, fill up the form, settle payment, and wait for your subscription to be activated.

With POPTV, users can enjoy movies and series that include local blockbusters from ABS-CBN, VIVA, Regal, and TBA Studios, as well as tagalized KDramas, BL series, animes, and Asian movies, among others.

To download the streaming app, just search for POPTV PINAS on Google Play, Huawei App Gallery, and Apple App Store.