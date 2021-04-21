Binalot unveils ‘cloud kitchen’ model for home-based franchise

Filipino fast-food chain Binalot has jumped on the emerging “cloud kitchen” model with the launch of its home-based franchise that would no longer require a commercial space to offer Binalot food products.

From the Facebook page of Binalot

The “cloud kitchen” model refers to kitchens that are set up to operate purely online, selling products through aggregators like GrabFood or foodpanda. Being online, there are no dine-in customers or a “front of house” setup.

“All we require you to have is your kitchen and a dedicated refrigerator and freezer for the Binalot stocks,” Binalot operations manager Judee Morente said in a statement Tuesday, April 20.

He said Binalot will also provide training for operations, food handling, marketing, and human resources.

The company will also set up a delivery system so that the franchisee will have convenient food delivery service.

“Truly, this pandemic has affected the food industry worldwide, and Binalot was not spared. Sales decreased to less than half as people stayed home, they stayed away from the malls and office spaces and factories became vacant. Thus, most of our current sales are in the form of delivery sales,” Morente added.

Binalot chief executive officer Rommel Juan said the company is now shifting to community-based franchise as more people work from home and food deliveries in residential areas have increased.

“At Binalot, we try to see the opportunity in every crisis. Problems are seen as challenges that need to be addressed. There is a need and we provide an opportunity to fill this need. So now we want to give this opportunity to offer Binalot to cloud franchisees to serve their own residential areas and have a profitable business for themselves,” Juan said. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)