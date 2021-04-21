Globe activates mobile number portability for Globe and TM customers

Globe Telecom officially launched on Wednesday, April 21, its internal mobile number portability (MNP) capability, which covers all postpaid to prepaid, prepaid to postpaid, and prepaid to prepaid customer movements within Globe and TM brands.

Credit: Freepik.com

The MNP capability allows the customer to retain their existing mobile number when changing their subscription type. For example, those who have been wishing to move from prepaid to postpaid (and vice versa) will finally be able to do so, while keeping their original mobile number.

Customers who are not under a subscription lock-in period, have no financial obligations or overdue balances may avail of the service. To apply for porting, mobile customers can visit the nearest Globe store or log in to their GlobeOne account. Globe myBusiness customers may check if their number is eligible for MNP via the GlobeOne app. If eligible, they can reach out to their respective account manager or myBusiness chat support. Globe Business clients can contact their dedicated account managers.

“Enabling our customers with the freedom to move across subscription types while allowing them to retain their original mobile number creates a new level of experience,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe chief commercial officer.

In compliance with Republic Act 11202 or the Mobile Number Portability Act, Globe said it is moving forward with the initiative to allow its own customers to keep their mobile numbers even if they switch from Globe to TM and vice versa, regardless of their existing subscriptions.

To do the same for other network providers, the MNP’s full implementation date initially slated for January 2021 was moved to September 30, 2021, due to technical delays in testing and governance as a result of the pandemic.