Huawei sees Internet of Everything as next step for ‘survival’

Tech giant Huawei has officially announced that it will be prioritizing software optimization and maximizing 5G in order to survive what it calls a “challenging environment” and address supply continuity challenges.

In his keynote speech at the company’s 18th Global Analyst Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu shared five strategic initiatives that the business will undertake moving forward:

Invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques,

Get more value out of 5G and 5.5G technology,

Create a more seamless user experience,

Reduce energy consumption, and

Solve supply challenges amid the pandemic

“Rebuilding trust and restoring collaboration across the global semiconductor supply chain is crucial to bringing the industry back on track. Moving forward, we will continue to find ourselves in a complex and volatile global environment. Resurgence of Covid-19 and geopolitical uncertainty will present ongoing challenges for every organization, business, and country,” Xu admitted.

Huawei boils it down to nine challenges and research directions when approaching a more interconnected and smarter world by 2030. The company is currently leading the discussions on the concept of 5.5G or what is considered as the “Internet of Everything” (IoE). Although 5G connectivity is still yet to achieve maturation in the mobile networking industry, the use cases are hinting directly in how it can potentially provide the needed push for an IoE ecosystem.

“We believe deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems we all face, so we will keep innovating and driving digital transformation forward with our customers and partners to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world,” Xu said.

Huawei is also looking into nanoscale optics to increase fiber capacity and optimizing network protocols in order to handle the uptick in interconnectivity. To support an intelligent world, the company is also adamant on boosting computing power, improving data extraction for industrial AI use cases, developing denser storage systems, combining computing and sensing, promoting self-monitoring of users, and building an intelligent Internet of Energy for greener electricity.