REVIEW | MSI Modern 14 productivity laptop

Earlier this month, we reviewed the powerful gaming MSI GE66 Raider that showcased the raw power of Intel’s 11th generation processors working with the RTX 3070 graphics. And while the Raider offers a premium gaming performance that can be brought anywhere, MSI is also aiming to bring productivity on-the-go with its new Modern 14 offering.

The Modern 14 looks exactly what users need for remote working anywhere – the sleek and toned-down design, the lightweight and portable body, and features under the hood that pack a punch. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing colors that are not flashy or eye-catching: Carbon Grey, Bluestone, and Beige Mousse. The Carbon Gray version we received looks good, although the laser engraved metallic logo easily fades into the background and can easily be missed.

The hinge design allows airflow since the Modern 14 can generate elevated levels of heat especially during rendering tasks, while also providing a good angle for typing. The rubber strip on the bottom provides good grip even on slippery surfaces and makes the laptop more stable when being used.

Although it lacks accurate color reproduction which is needed in tasks requiring intensive color correction, the 14-inch in-plane switching display panel with Full HD resolution offers an acceptable viewing experience, especially when streaming content and watching videos. The brightness is sufficient in indoor conditions, but it struggles in outdoor visibility.

The side bezels are thin and the bottom bezel is more pronounced than the top one. A 720p webcam is located at the top bezel and captures low-resolution images. The downfiring speakers beneath have a low maximum volume and sometimes sound distorted. When the laptop is placed on the lap or any flat surface, the audio quality suffers further.

The keyboard has a good tactile feel, illuminated by white backlight. MSI also added a dedicated mic and webcam toggle, an MSI Center shortcut key, and even a key that flips the screen upside-down. When it comes to wireless connectivity, the Modern 14 comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1.

Its control panel also offers additional tools that can be handy for users who are on-the-go. The Battery Master tool brings a more customized power consumption model depending on the user’s needs while the System Checker can oversee the status of the Modern 14’s hardware and clean up the disk and memory with just a few clicks.

Conclusion

The MSI Modern 14 is a capable productivity laptop that can handle demanding tasks with little difficulty, even though it looks and feels lackluster in almost every other aspect. The modern design and reliable performance are held back by a disappointing lack of connectivity options, a battery that comes up short for what’s supposed to be a productivity laptop, poor audio combined with an awkward placement, and a display that isn’t content creator-friendly.

Pros

Solid design

Decent performance

Thin display bezels

Cons