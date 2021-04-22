Converge ICT adds women execs to leadership team

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT has announced the appointment of two female executives to its leadership team as the company expands its talent pool to support its massive growth.

Converge ICT treasurer and deputy chief finance officer Christine Renee Blabagno (left) and corporate compliance officer Laurice Esteban-Tuason (Photo credit: Converge ICT)

Christine Renee Blabagno, former chief financial officer of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), the country’s largest corporate-led social development foundation, has been named as treasurer and deputy chief finance officer.

Lawyer Laurice Esteban-Tuason, former compliance director for media giant ABS-CBN Corp., was designated as corporate compliance officer.

“Starting as a small homegrown company, Converge looked for passionate individuals who are aligned with our aspiration of delivering the best value to our customers,” said Converge founder and CEO Dennis Anthony H. Uy.

“At the same time, as a rapidly growing company, we need talented leaders at the top of their field who share our ambitious goal of bringing world-class fiber connectivity to every Filipino household and help build the nation.”

Blabagno has over 25 years of experience as a finance executive, with 14 years of her career spent at Globe Telecom in various leadership positions, the last being vice president of consolidated core business controllership.

At PBSP, Blabagno was responsible for the prudent management of the foundation’s billions of pesos in annual grants. She graduated summa cum laude from the Notre Dame University in Cotabato City and earned her Masters in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) while working as an audit director at SGV & Co.

Esteban-Tuason, meanwhile, will oversee Converge’s regulatory and legal compliance and ensure the organization’s adherance to the highest standards of corporate governance.

Prior to ABS-CBN where she held several leadership roles, Esteban-Tuason was a legal officer at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and also served as a legal staff at the House of Representatives. A product of the Ateneo School of Law, she started her career at the Del Rosario and Del Rosario Law Offices and at the SyCip Salazar Hernandez and Gatmaitan.

“The new additions to our leadership team will help promote initiatives that raise organizational standards of governance and compliance,” said Converge president Grace Y. Uy.

“We are excited to see our leadership team bringing the organization to greater heights as we continue to pursue our goal of enabling more communities to thrive in a digital and hyperconnected environment.”

Known to have had among the largest Philippine IPO in recent history, Converge reported a year-on-year revenue growth of over 71% in 2020. As the company achieves nationwide expansion by the end of 2021, increasing its fiber footprint in more regions of the country, Converge is expected to reach 55% of Filipino households by 2025.