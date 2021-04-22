NPC blasts Parlade for ‘unjust profiling’ of community pantry organizer

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) issued a strongly-worded statement on Thursday, April 22, against Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for his baseless accusations against Ana Patricia Non, the organizer of the Maginhawa community pantry that has since been replicated in different parts of the country.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. (Photo credit: PNA)

“The [NPC] denounces in the strongest terms any act of unjust profiling of community pantry organizers whom we consider heroes of this pandemic as this may violate their right to privacy,” NPC chair Raymond Liboro said in a statement.

“We have always been firm in our stand that unjust profiling activities are unwelcome due to the risks it entails to our citizens, such as discrimination and stereotyping. It is for this reason that we express our grave concerns over the statement of Lieutenant General Parlade Jr. regarding Ms. Ana Patricia Non, likening her selfless act to that of Satan’s,” Liboro pointed out.

The privacy agency said putting labels on people are “unwarranted” and “unnecessary when the people are struggling to find every means to survive in this pandemic.”

“Despite this good intention, they have been discouraged from continuing this activity because of red-tagging. It is during these trying times that we should not, by any means, fuel discrimination against anyone who has done nothing to deserve such,” the NPC chief said.

“We must aim to build a united community driven by volunteerism with the genuine desire to help others and the needy. Unjust profiling destroys the Filipino Bayanihan spirit.”