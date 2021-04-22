Radenta ties up with eduCLaaS to bring higher digital education to PH

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s top IT solutions integrators, has formed a partnership with Lithan Singapore through its subsidiary eduCLaaS to make available higher digital learning courses to Filipinos.

Lithan is a digital learning platform that is EduTrust certified by the Council for Private Education (CPE) and is a Centre for Continuous Education and Training (CET) appointed by SkillsFuture (SSG) Singapore. It is an accredited international training center for Pearson UK, one of the oldest and biggest education companies in the world.

eduCLaaS, Lithan’s international subsidiary, hosts the Pan-Asia eduCLaaS platform that connects higher education students, working adults, enterprises, employers and higher education institutions for digital upskilling, digital career progression, digital transformation and workforce development.

The following can avail themselves of the Radenta and Lithan courses – individual students who finished K-12 Basic Education; enterprises that wish to offer the courses as part of their Human Resource program for employee development; and colleges and universities that can choose the courses they want to include in their curriculum.

To date, Radenta and Lithan offer the following courses:

For qualified students:

Pearson L3 Higher National Certificate Programs – Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Business and Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Information Technology.

International Degrees – Pearson BTEC Level 5 HND in Computing (Application Development) and Pearson BTEC L5 HND in Business (Marketing).

For enterprises:

Skills Certificate Programs for certification in the following –

Digital Transformation

Digital Workplace Management

Digital Business Development

Digital Marketing

Business Analytics

Data Science

Enterprise Resource Planning (Microsoft)

Customer Relationship Management (Microsoft)

Enterprise Resource Planning (SAP)

Full Stack Software Development

Full Stack Software Implementation

AI Development

IT Systems Support

IT Systems Management

Cloud Administration

Cybersecurity

For its part, Radenta will take care of student recruitment, locate facilities for face-to-face classes, assign a dedicated staff to coordinate between student and Lithan trainers from enrolment to program delivery, take care of administrative concerns, generate marketing and branding, and supervise overall implementation.

According to Radenta Technologies president Randall Lozano, “Digital transformation is also applicable on an individual level. We are trying to help people adjust, embrace and accommodate the change that is going to happen in the local and international corporate world.”

Leslie Loh, eduCLaaS founder and CEO, said “Rapid digitalization has necessitated the development of a pool of talent that’s relevant for the new economy. Our goal is to develop this pool of talent, help adult learners transition into a high growth career, and help enterprises in their digital transformation.”

“Modern employers also require plug and play graduates who can be productive from the first day of the job. Our 1+3 work-study degree delivers seamless job induction before graduation: with 1 year of intensive skills acquisition bootcamp and 3 years of on-the-job training at the workplace. Our learners are Glocal (Global yet Local) digital talents as they engage in borderless learning and working, alongside international learners and employers, supported by over 50 regional campuses from across Asia,” Loh said.

He further added, “We welcome Radenta in joining our Pan-Asia eduCLaaS platform for incubating Glocal digital talents ready for growth in the post-Covid digital economy.”

To know more, get in touch with Radenta Technologies through (02) 8535-7801, 09985894401, info@radenta.com, www.radenta.com, and through its Facebook page.