Black Shark intros new flagship gaming device

Gaming tech brand Black Shark is making the new Black Shark 4 flagship gaming smartphone available for pre-order this April 28, 2021. The successor of the Black Shark 3 will feature a better screen, a refreshed UI based on the latest Android version, a faster charging rate, and actual physical pop-up gaming triggers that’s reminiscent of a PlayStation Portable.

These gaming triggers pop back inside the Black Shark 4’s body when not in use, and pops up using the brand’s magnetic-lift technology. These buttons are customizable, depending on the need of the user for individual game titles, and responds even with a gentle press.

Since the mainstream competitive mobile games are graphics-intensive and players actually benefit with low touch latency, the new Black Shark 4 can reach a high 720Hz touch sampling rate, an 8.3ms touch latency, a touch accuracy of 0.004mm, a Super Amoled screen with around 1300 nits of brightness, HDR10+ support, and a detailed 395 pixels per inch density.

Powering this smartphone is one of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line 7nm chips, the Snapdragon 870. This mobile platform features both the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem, empowering it with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Backing up the system is an upgraded Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU.

Its performance is kept alive by a 4500mAh double-cell eSports battery that can be charged from 0 to 100% in under 17 minutes for an entire day’s worth of battery life for gaming. Since it handles demanding tasks, two liquid cooling units surround the internals to improve heat dissipation.

The Black Shark 4 also comes with dual linear stereo speakers for a more immersive gaming experience, as well as the improved Shark Space 4.0 for game optimization. It comes in three storage configurations – 8GB+128GB, 12GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB, and in two colors: Mirror Black and Pale Grey.