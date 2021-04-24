Cabal Mobile is officially coming to PH

MMORPGs once dominated internet cafes in the Philippines – from Flyff, Ragnarok Online, MU Online, and Dragon Nest. Now, some of the biggest of these titles are making a comeback and in a way are revived by the mobile gaming platform. Similar to the ‘mobile’ resurrection of Ragnarok and Dragon Nest, the English version of Cabal Mobile is coming to the Philippines and Vietnam soon.

This undertaking is spearheaded by Asiasoft’s game publishing platform in Southeast Asia PlayPark in collaboration with ESTgames. The Cabal MMORPG franchise will reach mobile gamers from both Android and iOS platforms.

“We are very excited to work with ESTgames to bring the Cabal Mobile beyond South Korea. Our community has been waiting to play this game on their mobile devices, and we are thrilled to announce that they won’t be waiting for much longer,” said Mr.Pramoth Sudjitpron, Asiasoft CEO.

The PC version of Cabal was initially released in 2005 for South Korea. It used a free-to-play model and earned through micro-transactions. The game was subsequently released in the European market, followed by North America, and then officially unveiled in Southeast Asia by 2008.

Cabal Mobile seems to be following the same route since it was exclusively launched in South Korea back in 2019. This newly announced partnership agreement symbolizes the title’s global release. Before the South Korean release of Cabal Mobile, back in 2018, Cabal Online 2 was shut down. This version ditched the Blader class and opted for the Priest class replacement.

The Cabal storyline takes place in Nevareth where eight members of a group called Cabal survived a world-ending event. The gameplay will revolve around defending whatever remains in the fictional world against hordes of monsters.

These eight members each represent a character class type that correspond to a unique playstyle – from the melee-focused Warrior, dual-wielding Blader, element-based Wizard, defence specialist Force Shielder, the long-range skirmisher Force Archer, the complex yet potent Force Blader, the rage-fueled Gladiator, and the quick-paced Force Gunner.

“We look forward to working with Asiasoft through Playpark on Cabal Mobile given their vast and variety of publishing experience and know-how in South East Asia and we will do our best to work together to achieve good synergies,” said Hyung Baek Lee, CEO of ESTgames.