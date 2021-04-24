Fitbit set to release fashionable fitness wellness tracker in PH

Wearable maker Fitbit has officially announced that its new fashion-forward fitness and wellnes tracker Fitbit Luxe will become available in the Philippines this June. Apart from the brand’s usual stress management tools and automatic activity and sleep tracking, it will come in a unique chic bracelet design or paired with a modern luxury bracelet made by Californian jewelry line Gorjana.

The Fitbit Luxe itself will be retailing for P8,490 with accessory straps ranging from P1,690 to P5,990. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition made with Gorjana is priced higher at P12,990.

Fitbit co-founder James Park explained that the device is designed to help users manage stress and anxiety during the pandemic, highlighting how wearable devices with sophisticated health-centric features can contribute towards achieving holistic health.

“We’ve been resolute in introducing products to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features, some that were previously only available with our watches, making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe,” Park said.

Aside from its official website Fitbit.com, the Luxe will also make its way to local retailer and e-tailer shelves including Digital Walker, Lazada, and Shopee. It also comes pre-bundled with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial where users can access a detailed breakdown of their Stress Management Score based on activity, sleep patterns, stress management, hear rate data, and responsiveness.

It also supports customizable call, text, and smartphone notifications, bedtime reminders, do not disturb, Google Fast Pair, 20 different on-wrist exercise modes, real-time GPS pace and distance tracking, and a modern jewelry strap design. It also features new clock faces and a buttonless design.