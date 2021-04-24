Infinix to launch new budget gaming phone

Smartphone brand Infinix is set to unveil a budget gaming and entertainment device in the Philippines this June, closely following the Indonesian rollout on May 12. Hailing from the Hot 10 series, the new Hot 10S will be featuring a few hard-hitting features in a lightweight price tag.

For around P6,272, the Hot 10S will be arriving with the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor, a 12nm octa-core SoC introduced last year. Despite being an entry-level chipset, the G85 has a feature called MediaTek HyperEngine, and this resource management software optimizes CPU, GPU, memory, and battery usage.

The Hot 10S series staple, the brand’s own optimization engine software called Dar-link, will also handle graphic improvement tasks as well as touchscreen sensitivity lag time reduction through a self-learning AI algorithm. This performance-for-value preposition is the smartphone maker’s answer to the growing mobile gaming community and market globally.

According to Cooper Ma, Infinix Philippines country manager, the design language for the Hot 10S series is built on making it the go-to device for a new mobile entertainment standard. Currently, Infinix has four distinct lines in its product portfolio – Hot, Zero, Note, and the Smart series.

“Every aspect of the Hot 10S Series has been carefully crafted to deliver the ultimate user experience, from MediaTek’s excellent Helio G85 chipset processing power, to the smooth and highly responsive display and optimized battery for non-stop, undisrupted viewing and playing.”

Apart from leveraging on the performance of the gaming processor brought by MediaTek, the device will also feature a few features usually seen on premium-priced smartphones. The display, although only in HD+ resolution, has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a boosted 180Hz touch sampling rate for smoother browsing animation. It also supports facial recognition apart from a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Hot 10S will also be the first of its series to be equipped with a 48MP rear camera setup. It also comes with an AI camera, a depth sensor, flash, a ‘Super Nightscape’ feature for shooting extreme low-light scenarios, and 2K resolution recording.

Other features include a 6000mAh with up to 76 hours of battery life on a single charge, DTS audio processing technology, Infinix XO7.6 based on Android 11, the Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster, X-Proof security, dual 4G SIM support, and always-on Google Assistant. It will be available in four color variants – 95° Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7° Purple.