LRT-1 operator taps DOST unit for fabrication, repair of rail vehicles

The Department of Science and Technology-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) has entered into a partnership with the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) to improve the services of LRT-1.

Photo shows (clockwise from top left) Jonathan Q. Puerto, DOST-MIRDC deputy executive director for technical services; Robert O. Dizon, DOST-MIRDC executive director; Josefino Santiago, LRMC head of engineering; Jhimmy P. Santiago, LRMC general counsel; Enrico Benipayo, LRMC COO; and Rodnel O. Tamayo, prototyping division chief, DOST-MIRDC, show the MOU

The LRMC sought the expertise of the DOST-MIRDC in the areas of fabrication of obsolete or difficult-to-source spare parts and conduct of structural repairs of light rail vehicles (LRVs). Even before the signing of the MOU, the LRMC and the DOST-MIRDC have already began the inspection of the LRVs.

After the initial inspections, the DOST-MIRDC conducted preliminary analysis which gave the MIRDC team a better perspective of the technological interventions needed. Succeeding inspections are set to be conducted beginning in May, when NCR is expected to be placed in a less stringent community quarantine.

The LRMC expressed optimism in the partnership, noting that it tried to look for a partner, either local or foreign, who will be able to help them address the technical issues with the LRVs.

“We looked everywhere,” said LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo, “but unfortunately… the interest of foreign companies is not really there.”

Robert O. Dizon, DOST-MIRDC executive director, said the tie-up with LRMC is aimed at helping create improvements in the rail line and also to pursue its mandate in assisting the local metals, engineering, and allied industries.

“We are optimistic that the establishment of a competitive railway industry will be one of the outcomes of this partnership,” Dizon added.