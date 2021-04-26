Poly Studio P Series: Adapting to today’s hybrid workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way we live and work. Over the past year, we have shifted into a new landscape that forced us to leave physical offices and made homes our new workspaces. We are now hybrid workers, now relying on virtual communications to collaborate and to deliver the necessary results at work.

However, working from home is proving to be a challenging task. Various distractions around our home keep us from focusing on the work at hand; surrounding noise and having to share limited space with other members of the family also working from home is common. Adding to these are the occasional technical glitches like Internet outages, slow file downloads, and the poor quality of video and audio that hamper our workflow. As a result, our confidence, performance, and productivity also wane.

In this “new normal”, it is important to have quality collaborations and interactions with our co-workers and partners. Great communication is key for remote workers, especially during meetings, planning, and brainstorming.

Therefore, we need the proper gear to let us not only connect clearly to one another, but also to be productive. Now more than ever, we need tools that level up both our productivity experience and quality of collaboration. Companies can do this by investing in equipping their employees with devices that will help them be productive and successful from working in the office, at home, or anywhere in between.

The Poly Studio P Series is the perfect solution to the needs of today’s remote workers and companies. Poly made the first headsets that let us hear Neil Armstrong’s words on the moon, and have brought this expertise to their lineup of pro-grade personal video conferencing equipment to take your experience working from home to the next level. The need to be clear and confident while communicating and collaborating at work is important, and the Poly P Series offers the right tools for you to instantly deliver with freedom and a professional edge, anywhere, anytime.

The new Poly P Series includes:

Poly Studio P5 Webcam – Poly Studio P5 is a personal webcam with optics optimized for video conferencing. The Studio P5 packs 1080p resolution video and 4x digital zoom, comes with a built-in privacy shutter, directional microphone, and integrated USB connectivity for headsets for easy audio plug-and-play connectivity. You can also adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, sharpness, and backlight compensation to help you look your best.

Poly Studio P5 Kit – The Poly Studio P5 Kit is essentially the new Studio P5 webcam paired with your choice of personal audio device; this can be a Poly headset or Poly Sync portable speakerphone, so you’re up and running in seconds. Choose between four out-of-the-box combinations with corded or wireless headset options from the Voyager and Poly Blackwire families, as well as kits that include Poly Sync.

Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar – This is a personal video bar with powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and a powerful integrated speaker and microphone array. The Studio P15’s ability to block outside noise is what every remote worker needs. While you look your best on camera, NoiseBlockAI technology lets you sound your best during conferences.

Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display – This is a video conferencing display that includes everything you need for a premium video conferencing experience, including a 21″ display, camera, and audio all-in-one. USB connectivity frees the Poly Studio P21 to work with any video app that runs on a PC or Mac. The Studio P21’s all-in-one taps on a built-in camera and microphone to offer a productive experience, while the display’s dynamic ambient lighting let you be seen at your very best during video calls.

Complete Remote Management: Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+ – The entire Poly Studio P Series comes with access to Poly Lens device management service through the new Poly Lens Desktop App. With the Poly Lens Desktop App, you’ll be able to easily gain insights and manage a remote workforce from the cloud. The Poly Lens Desktop App also empowers users with tips on device setup, troubleshooting for the best possible lighting and camera placement, and ergonomics for the optimal workspace setup. You also have the option to receive personal health and wellness tips throughout the day, such as suggested movement and hydration to keep your energy flowing. Meanwhile, IT can manage data and insights for voice, video, and headsets, all from one singular interface.

Poly’s P Series lineup has been purpose-built to enable each of us to be our best selves, not just in our day-to-day video calls, but also to command our conversations. In this new era of Hybrid Working, the Poly P Series are just the tools we need to help us work better, more effectively and with a professional edge.

If you’d like to learn more, please visit www.poly.com.

To register your interest in Studio P Series, please click here.