Globe launches 5G hackathon in partnership with DLSU

Globe Telecom, in partnership with Animo Labs of De La Salle University-Manila, has launched #Globe5GHackathon to spur students and young professionals to create solutions using Globe’s 5G technology.

“Globe believes that the youth can unlock the nation’s potential through breakthrough innovations. By giving them a platform and the right tools to turn their ideas into reality, they can create lasting impact through the proper use of 5G technology,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe chief commercial officer.

The workshops, slated to happen between May 21 and June 4, 2021, will give participants the chance to be coached and mentored by industry experts on 5G technology and innovation.

They will then be able to cultivate their ideas and bring them to life through a nationwide pitch from June 21 to 25, 2021. The winning teams will get prizes as well as the opportunity to have their ideas funded by one of Globe’s partners and 917Ventures, Globe’s corporate venture builder.

Awarding of winners is on September 3, 2021.