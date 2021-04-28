Alibaba Business School launches ‘Netpreneur Training Program’ in PH

Alibaba Business School, the education arm of Alibaba Group, has debuted its first-ever Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program in the Philippines with support from QBO Innovation Hub, the country’s​ first public-private partnership platform for local startups, and regional venture capital firm Gobi Partners via their Gobi-Core Philippine Fund.

Alibaba Group partner and vice president Zhang Yu

The Netpreneur Training Program is designed to equip entrepreneurs and business leaders with tangible and actionable steps they can take to advance in the digital economy, based on Alibaba’s own entrepreneurship journey. It is part of Alibaba’s wider initiative to promote inclusive development and empower entrepreneurs and businesses both large and small. Applications for this program are open from now until June 20.

“The acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the global pandemic is creating huge opportunities that may not be immediately recognizable. We are keen to demonstrate to SMEs and entrepreneurs how they can make full use of our digital ecosystem learnings and insights to spot and win these opportunities, and to transform their businesses for long-term success in the digital economy,” said Zhang Yu, Alibaba Group partner and vice president.

The program is designed as a combination of online and offline training modules. The online program will be conducted via a series of virtual seminars from July 21 to September 1, providing first-hand exposure to e-commerce and digital innovations, access to business leaders across Alibaba and China, as well as an opportunity to connect with like-minded, leading entrepreneurs in participants’ own region, through exercises, interactive lectures, and dynamic discussions.

Over the six-week period, the sessions will cover China’s digital economic transformation, Alibaba’s key learnings from its growth from a fledging startup into a full digital ecosystem, as well as practical advice to help businesses digitally transform their own operations and confidently embrace global business opportunities. Alibaba Business School will also host optional webinars during the program focusing on industry trends and insights.

“The Philippines’ digital economy has been experiencing massive growth. Especially with the onset of the pandemic, digital transformation has become even more critical to the country’s economic resilience, recovery, and advancement. Small businesses, and especially innovative startups, play a key role and need our support. We’re thrilled to partner with Alibaba Business School in launching the Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program. This initiative will empower local entrepreneurial talent and build a more dynamic startup scene,” said Katrina Rausa Chan, executive director of QBO Innovation Hub.

“Access and exposure to operational best practices is vital for Filipino entrepreneurs to be competitive in a digital future. More importantly, I believe the real value of this program lies in how it highlights the role of leadership and vision in growing companies and communities. Together with our partners, I’d like to invite all Filipino founders and business owners to take this opportunity and apply for this program now,” Ken Ngo, managing partner of Core Capital, emphasized.

Participants who will join the online part of the Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program will acquire:

An understanding of the development of the digital economy in China

Fundamentals of the role of new technology and digital economy in enabling national development

Key insights into the evolution of Alibaba’s ecosystem including learnings and best practices through sharing sessions from Alibaba’s senior leaders

Insights into the most cutting-edge trends and practices in use within the growing digital economy in China

A deeper understanding of business frameworks and strategic patterns, and ways to create an environment to strengthen participants’ capacity to drive innovation and achieve greater results.

Participants will be graded and quizzed on a weekly basis, culminating in a final capstone assignment at the end of the program. All participants who complete the course will be invited to join the Alibaba Global Initiatives community, where they will be able to receive access to additional content and activities post-program such as webinars and newsletters.

Based on the outcome of the online participation and the assignments/project completions, outstanding performers will also be eligible to participate in offline immersion programs at Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou once travel restrictions are lifted.

For more information on the enrollment criteria and the full program details, please visit: https://activity.alibaba.com/page/alibaba-netpreneur-training-online-course-philippines.html