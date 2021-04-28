LinkedIn unveils top list of PH companies for first time

Online professional network LinkedIn recently published its list of the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies in the Philippines for the first time, identifying the best places for professionals to grow their careers. Many of these companies on the list are currently hiring, with more than 70,000 open roles in the Philippines.

Topping the local list this year are the Philippine National Bank (#1), Smart Communications (#2), Manila Water (#3), Philip Morris International (#4), and EY (#5).

The rest of the list is dominated by companies whose products and services helped make people’s lives better during the pandemic — from financial services, food and beverage to telecommunications sectors.



“The past year has presented extraordinary challenges for so many around the world and our Top Companies methodology reflects these realities. It helped us surface companies investing in employee growth as we navigate a world of work that’s forever changed by the global pandemic. We found the best companies that have put their employees first by implementing various policies around well-being and mental health and helped them get back on their feet through training and development programs,” said Chris Anderson, senior news editor for Asia Pacific at LinkedIn.

Key trends from the Top Companies list include:

Prioritizing skills. Many of the Top Companies have made commitments and launched programs to develop employees’ skills to meet current and future job requirements. Recognizing that continuous learning is crucial in the future economy, Manulife Philippines (#7) provides all employees with opportunities for professional development throughout their journey in the company. These include on-the-job training, mentoring, coaching, in-house instructor-led learning sessions, and programs that support employees’ continuing education and development in industry-specific areas.

Resilience in essential services. In the Philippines, companies in the financial services, telecommunications, and food and beverage industries dominate the list. The presence of four banks in the Top 10 such as Philippine National Bank (#1), Land Bank of the Philippines (#6), Metrobank (#8), and BDO Unibank (#14), as well as telecommunications company Smart Communications (#2), and food and beverage companies such as Nestle (#10) and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines (CCBP) (#11) reflect the strength and resilience of these sectors in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. For its part, CCBP shared how the urgency to protect and support its employees, customers, local communities, and businesses at the onset of the pandemic helped them serve their customers.

Supporting their workforce through challenging times. Employers in the essentials services sectors continue to be the workplaces of choice for professionals in the country. Overall, these companies are ahead of the game in supporting their talent pool, with programs for flexible work arrangements and employee well-being, among others. Manila Water rolled out programs to listen, respond, retool and reskill, to help employees deal with the impact of Covid-19.

Here are the companies on LinkedIn’s 2021 Philippines Top Companies list: