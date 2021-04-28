NieR prequel Replicant comes to PS4 and Xbox One

Square Enix has officially released the remastered and updated NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 for newer consoles out in the market – PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and even PC through Steam. As the prequel to the 2017 action RPG NieR:Automata, Replicant brings an all-new storyline with modern visuals set in the same world plagued by the Black Scrawl.

In the game, players will get to uncover the world of the 2013 cult classic NieR, a ruined world darkened by sickness and monsters, and fight back using a customizable blend of swordplay and magic. The protagonist hailing from a remote village is tasked to save his sister stricken by the Black Scrawl by seeking the “Sealed verses.”

“I only intended for it to be a remaster you know. With some improved resolutions and that. But once I started saying that I would like to tweak the models a bit, or that I wanted to fix up the backgrounds etc., we were soon looking at a lot of fixes and improvements.” shared NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 creative director Yoko Taro.

Along with the remastered design and a storyline suitable even for newcomers to the NieR cult, the game will feature a soundtrack newly recorded by NieR:Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe, as well as an all-new voice dialogue. It will also include new story content, dungeons like 15 Nightmares, costumes like Kabuki and Samurai, new scenarios, and a boss battle featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl character.

A downloadable 4 YoRHA costume pack will also be available to players, containing costume and weapon designs from the NieR:Automata sequel, including 9S, 2B and A2. The NieR Replicant album features 45 tracks available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Music and PlayStation Network.