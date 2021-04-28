ShareIt puts up local team for PH expansion

Cross-platform sharing app ShareIt has officially set up a local team in the Philippines to leverage one of its most engaged market in its 2.4 billion worldwide userbase. With the company recognizing the country’s “flourishing local mobile app ecosystem” as well as the growth of its platform locally, the ShareIt group sees this move as a prime opportunity for expanding its business.

According to ShareIt Philippines country director Lisa Dominguez, the app is a suitable platform that addresses the country’s growing tech and digital marketing needs. She also expressed her excitement in being able to work with local brands to boost their growth in the digital space.

“Our 40 million active users in the Philippines are some of the most engaged among ShareIt’s billion-strong userbase worldwide. Pinoys are on the forefront of many global trends in terms of mobile usage, entertainment and gaming. We’re very excited about ShareIt’s growth as our local team helps to empower and enable Philippine businesses to effectively reach more customers and unlock growth.”

By 2021, there was a 4.2 million bump the number of Filipino Internet users compared to the previous year, effectively bringing an increase of 6.1%, while internet penetration is now at a high 67%. This change can be largely attributed to the continued proliferation of mobile connections which is now equivalent to 138.2% of the total population as of January 2021.

The app currently sits in the top 10 of the world’s most downloaded apps of all time on Google Play. It is present in eight out of 10 Android phones in the Philippines, and is the 8th most used app in the country. With the establishment of a local team, local brands can use the app run ads and targeted campaigns, enhancing the digital marketing ecosystem by helping brands maximize their return on ad spend, as well as drive user retention and growth.

The ShareIt group has already partnered with different homegrown mobile applications like Kumu and Gcash. In the educational space, the platform also functions as a sharing portal for teachers and students on learning materials and files, even when offline.