Converge ICT connects VisMin to its national fiber backbone in P6-B submarine cable project

Fiber broadband service provider Converge ICT Solutions said it has completed connecting Visayas and Mindanao to its national fiber backbone with the landing of its submarine cables in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday, April 28.

Converge earlier landed its cables in the Visayas through San Remigio in Cebu province. The company is also linking the other islands in the Visayas region such as Panay, Negros, Leyte, and Bohol to its national backbone via its P6 billion domestic submarine cable project.

“We are looking forward to firing up our fiber broadband services in the Visayas and Mindanao so that we can soon provide the unserved and underserved areas in central and southern Philippines with world-class Internet connectivity,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge used fiber optic submarine cables provided by French supplier Nexans Group while its active optical equipment came from various global suppliers.

“We are partnering with the best in the world to bring the latest technologies to the country as we aim to provide our customers with a better Internet experience, especially during this time when many of our people are staying inside their homes not just for entertainment but also for work and online classes. For example, we aim to run 400Gbps waves on our national backbone,” said Converge COO Jesus Romero.

“Our fiber-fast broadband services will also support the recovery of small, medium, and large enterprises in the Visayas and Mindanao as we hope to launch our cutting-edge services and business solutions in these regions by the second half of the year,” Romero added.

The broadband firm has been aggressively expanding its fiber footprint to reach more areas in the country, doubling its pure fiber network to 55,000 kilometers at the end of 2020.

This allowed Converge’s fiber network to pass over six million homes or 25% of total Philippine households, making it on track to achieve its target of reaching 55% of total households in the country by 2025.