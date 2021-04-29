Netflix dominates PH streaming market with 35% share in Q1

International streaming guide JustWatch has released an internal study that says the top three streaming services in the Philippines make up 66% of the market during the first quarter of 2021.

According to the guide, Netflix remains the market leader over Prime Video by a 19% margin, and HBO Go overtook Viu to move into fourth place.

Both HBO Go and Hayu gained 3% market share throughout the first quarter of 2021. This had a clear impact on Prime Video (-3%), Netflix (-2%), and iflix (-2%). Viu was the only streaming service to maintain the same market share throughout the fourth quarter.

