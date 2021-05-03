DTI warns training centers on copyright of PH National Standards

The Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has called on commercial training centers to “cease reproducing — digitally or in print — copies of standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), including those adopted as Philippine National Standards (PNS), as such practice constitutes copyright infringement”.

The DTI-BPS conducted a webinar on copyright of PNS and ISO standards last April 14 in celebration of the Intellectual Property Month and the World Intellectual Property Day on April 26. ISO deputy secretary-general Nicolas Fleury gave a presentation during the two-hour webinar session

The DTI-BPS, as the National Standards Body and the Philippines’ official member representative to the ISO and IEC, is the only authorized distributor of PNS, ISO, and IEC standards in the country.

“The DTI-BPS was made aware that there are some training centers that illegally photocopy some PNS, ISO, and IEC standards for distribution to their session participants while digital copies are distributed for online classes. Please note that this is in violation of the DTI-BPS, ISO, and IEC’s copyright which might lead to legal conflict and criminal liabilities,” DTI-BPS director Neil P. Catajay said.

“Copyright should be respected because it safeguards the use of standards and preserves its integrity and authenticity from unauthorized alterations or adjustments,” Catajay added.

The agency said the PNS and ISO standards are available for purchase at the DTI-BPS Standards Data Center located at the DTI Main Office, 3F Trade and Industry Building, 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City. Online search and purchase of PNS may be done through the DTI-BPS Standards and Conformance Portal.

The prices depend on the number of technical pages of the specific standard. Every original document released by the DTI-BPS bears a copyright notice which prohibits the end-user to reproduce the publication by electronic or mechanical means, including photocopying or posting on the internet or an intranet, without prior written permission from the bureau. End-users of ISO and IEC standards that have not yet been adopted as PNS may directly request permission from the ISO Copyright Office and IEC Central Office, the DTI said.

“The DTI reiterates to local users of PNS and international standards that the provisions of RA No. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code apply to creations or works that are protected by virtue of and in accordance with any international convention or other international agreement to which the Philippines is a party,” stated DTI – Consumer Protection Group (CPG) undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo.

She explained, “The Philippines’ membership to the ISO and IEC entails an obligation to protect their copyright as embodied in the copyright and commercial policies of these international standardization organizations. The DTI cautions erring individuals and businesses and encourages the public to report copyright infringement activities to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).”