With P2.6-B fund, DOST seeks proposals for R&D projects

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it has started accepting research and development (R&D) as well as science and technology (S&T) proposals for funding in 2023.

Enrico C. Paringit, executive director of the DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), asked researchers to submit their projects to the agency.

“We look forward to the submissions of our researchers for this year’s Call for Proposals. Research and development continue to thrive in the Philippines amid the pandemic and we believe that out of the uncertainties will innovative ideas bloom,” he said.

DOST-PCIEERD is intending to support a total of 235 research projects under priority areas identified. From this number, 171 will be funding through the PCIEERD Grants-in-Aid (GIA) and 64 will be funded under the DOST Grants-in-Aid (GIA).

If all the proposals get the nod, around P2.6 billion will be allotted to fund these 235 projects, wherein the P1.3 billion will come from the PCIEERD GIA, and another P1.3 billion will be from the DOST GIA.

The 2023 Call for Proposals is for specific priority areas in the industry, energy, and emerging technology sectors identified in the Harmonized National R&D Agenda (HNRDA) 2017-2022 aimed at improving the innovation system to leverage the country’s economic progress through the formulation of sectoral roadmaps.

The 17 priority areas for the 2023 proposals include:

Energy and utilities sector

Food

Process

Mining and minerals

Metals and engineering

Advanced materials and nanotechnology

Optics and photonics

Information and communications technology (ICT) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Convergence of emerging technologies/industry 4.0 and smarter cities

Environment

Disaster mitigation

Creative industries

Human resource institution and development

Science communication.

This funding opportunity encourages S&T collaboration and applied research among higher education institutes (HEIs), government research and development institutes (RDIs), and non-profit S&T networks and organizations seeking funding for their R&D/S&T initiatives.

Interested individuals may submit their research proposals until June 3, 2021.