Landbank intros online opening for mobile savings account

Clients of the Land Bank of the Philippines can now open a savings account using their mobile phone and without the need to go to a Landbank branch.

The state-run bank launched the Digital On-Boarding System Mobile or DOBS Mobile on Wednesday, May 12, which facilitates online savings account opening in as fast as 10 to 15 minutes.

Using the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA) available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store, clients need only to fill out application forms online and upload a valid identification card such as UMID, Passport, PRC ID, SSS, company ID or even school ID to open a digital Landbank ATM Savings Account.

Landbank said DOBS Mobile eliminates the need to line up in branches to open an account, in support of the National Government’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative, as well as safety protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The DOBS Mobile underscores Landbank’s continued commitment to provide accessible, convenient, and safe digital solutions. Our digital banking initiatives remain centered on balancing service delivery while ensuring the health and safety of our clients which is of utmost priority,” said Landbank branch banking sector head and executive vice president Julio D. Climaco Jr.

The digital bank account opened using the Landbank DOBS Mobile offers features such as cardless withdrawal via the mobile app, and funds transfer and bills payment through both the MBA and the Landbank iAccess, among others.

Clients can also upgrade the digital bank account to a regular Landbank Visa debit card by visiting their branch of account and requesting for a physical card anytime.

Prior to the launch of the DOBS Mobile, Landbank introduced DOBS in December 2018 as the first online account opening portal among universal banks in the Philippines.

The pioneering Web application raked in various accolades for the bank. As of April 30, 2021, a total of 1.53 million accounts have already been opened through DOBS, which is accessible through Landbank’s website or through the “digital corner” of selected Landbank branches for walk-in clients.