PH startup pilots ‘gamified’ edtech platform in DepEd Makati, Manila

Local startup Stock Knowledge has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Manila and Makati offices of the Department of Education (DepEd) to expand the pilot phase of its XR and webXR learning platform and align with the government’s efforts to push blended learning in the country.

Stock Knowledge VR headsets for Makati City students

With schools currently still closed due to Covid-19, Stock Knowledge said over 21.7 million students stand to benefit from its platform which integrates innovations in digital learning into an all-in-one platform.

“STEM subjects are interesting but can be quite challenging for some students to comprehend,” said Stock Knowledge founder and CEO Anna Marie Benzon.

“Our platform introduces new immersive gamified learning tools (GLT) to make the subject matters more interesting for every student,” she added.

The pilot implementation complements the DepEd Makati’s efforts to institutionalize digital platforms in its online learning alternatives and complement its own Basic Education information Systems (BEIS) which is intended to improve data collection and help with future planning, monitoring, and quality assurance, while also serving as a venue to digitally share resources within DepEd offices nationwide.

Meanwhile, the new platform integrates gamification with customized learning systems primarily on STEM subjects, along with innovations in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The first schools to have access to the technology are Makati Science High School, Makati High School, and Pitogo High School. The pilot phase spans for one year.

For her part, Dr. Maria Magdalena M. Lim, DepEd Manila – Schools Division superintendent, said the new tech platform is a welcome addition to its e-learning tools.

“DepEd Manila is currently reviewing alternatives that can provide immersive learning to our students not only as we weather this global pandemic storm but also in the future as we pursue more learning options that are truly accessible, affordable and delivers high effectivity rates,” she added.

Moving forward, Stock Knowledge said it is working to make more advances to its platform capabilities based on student feedback by introducing the platform to more potential investors as education technology continues to be one of the most promising niche investment options in startup ecosystems around the world.