AKG Games to hold Hearthstone tourney for PH players

Entertainment company and game publisher AKG Games will be holding the country’s first Hearthstone Interschool Cup on May 16, 2021. The one-day tourney is open to all enrolled students across the Philippines and will be played with a three-deck, best-of-three Conquest format with one ban on the Americas Server.

Using a single elimination format, the Hearthstone pocket tournament is organized in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment and is now accepting registrations, as well as deck submissions before the official start of the event.

All participating players will also be required to join the official Discord server. Before competing, these players must choose one of the three opponent decks that is banned from live play. Since the Conquest format is used, a winning deck may not be used for the remainder of the match.

The Hearthstone Interschool Cup is exclusive for Philippine region players and the submission timeline for decks end in exactly 2 AM on May 16. The champion will score P2,000 in cash and an HS Replay Premium, while the second placer will get P1,000 in cash and so on. 9th to 16th placers will get five packs and a Hero Skin and non-winners will still get a free card for participating.