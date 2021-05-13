Oppo PH debuts 5G midranger via online shops, postpaid plans

Oppo’s latest 5G-powered midrange-level smartphone is now officially available in the Philippines via Shopee and Lazada at P15,999 or with postpaid plans from Globe Telecom and Smart Communications.

The smartphone features a 48MP quad camera setup, 1080p at 30fps recording, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G processor clocking at up to 2.0 GHz, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Available in Fluid Black and Space Silver colorways, the A74 5G is being offered at a minimal one-time cash-out of P2,900 for new subscribers, and P1,400 for recontracting Smart Postpaid customers. With the Smart Signature Plan 999, the handset comes with 5GB of data, unlimited calls and texts to all networks, and 50 minutes calls to PLDT.

“We’re happy to partner with Smart Communications for another exciting product offering as we share the same vision in helping Filipinos achieve the life they envision for themselves through the best possible smartphone experience that they can get,” Oppo Philippines vice president for national sales Zen Han.

“The all-new A74 5G is packed with competitive features that will allow you to live life at full speed and is fully equipped with 5G capability making sure that it can keep up with the go-getter and digital lifestyle.”

Other features include a 90Hz panel with 480 nits of brightness, ColorOS 11.1 built on top of Android 11, NFC functionality, USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots with a dedicated microSDXC tray.