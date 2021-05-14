All-new Zenfone 8 series mark return of Asus Zenfone in PH stores

Asus Philippines has officially announced the return of the Zenfone series with the all-new Zenfone 8 series – the most powerful generation to date.

The compact 5.9-inch Zenfone 8 and the photography-focused 6.67-inch Zenfone 8 Flip are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. Both also have high-capacity batteries — 4000 mAh for the Zenfone 8 and 5000 mAh for the Zenfone 8 Flip.

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip feature Samsung AMOLED displays with Delta-E <1 color accuracys. Additionally, Zenfone 8’s display has an ultrafast up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The displays also include in-display fingerprint sensors for convenient security.

The Zenfone 8 has a fixed rear dual-camera system, while Zenfone 8 Flip features the triple-camera Flip Camera, a motorized flip-up module that enables the same high-resolution photos and videos at both front and rear.

The main camera is a Sony IMX686 64 MP high-resolution wide-angle camera with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus for maintaining an ultrasharp focus on subjects. There is also the Quad Bayer technology and enhanced light sensitivity.

A secondary ultrawide-angle camera is powered by a Sony IMX363 sensor, and this camera supports up to 4 cm macro photography for detailed close-up shots. The third camera is a telephoto camera, which enables 3X optical zoom, up to 12X total zoom, and seamless transitions between cameras while recording.

The Zenfone 8 Flip camera also features additional shooting modes utilizing the unique motorized flip mechanism – Motion Tracking which automatically tracks a subject using the motorized camera, Free Angle Shooting which allows the user to set the camera in unique perspectives and angles and Auto Panorama which captures vistas automatically with the flipping motion.

The Zenfone 8, meanwhile, has dimensions specifically chosen to allow easy pocketability and one-handed operation and has a 3D-curved back with a new frosted glass finish for a more secure grip.

Successful pre-order registrants at this microsite will receive a free Rhinoshield Solidsuit Hardcase and a JBL Go 3 alongside the model of choice.