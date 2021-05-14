Cignal unveils satellite broadband service ahead of reported Starlink entry

In what appears to be a preemptive measure against the looming entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband, PLDT-owned satellite TV operator Cignal has officially launched its own satellite broadband service in the country.

Dubbed as “Cignal CONNECT”, the new satellite broadband service aims to provide Internet access to provinces country not reached by broadband services in the market, the company said.

For subscribers to avail of the service, they have to pay a one-time fee of P36,000 for the connection kit that includes the satellite dish and modem. There is also an installation fee of P6,000, which may increase depending on the location and specific requirements of the subscriber.

The month subscription cost:

2Mbps speed with unlimited data — P6,500

5Mbps speed with unlimited data – P14,500

8Mbps speed with unlimited data – P19,500

10Mbps speed with unlimited data – P23,500

There is also lock-in period of 12 months for all plans. At its website, Cignal said the service is initially available in Luzon with Visayas and Mindanao soon to follow.

“We at Cignal place utmost importance in providing our subscribers with efficient and accessible services wherever they may be regardless of geography or distance,” Cignal and TV5 president Robert P. Galang said in a statement.

“Our newest offering, Cignal CONNECT, responds to the clamor for reliable Internet capability for all in the light of today’s online classes and work from home requirements for households and businesses. We are doubling up our efforts to open more connectivity options for the Filipino people, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.”

At present, Smart and PLDT are utilizing Cignal’s satellite broadband technology to provide connectivity for their selected sites in areas that are difficult to reach through land-based networks.

Business enterprises in remote areas such as resorts, government offices, dams or mining sites, military bases, homes and rest houses as well as farms can also avail of the Internet service, the company said.