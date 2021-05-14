DepEd, Globe ink pact to build 26 new cell sites in Cebu schools

Globe Telecom said it has signed a landmark partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) – Division of Cebu Province for the construction of 26 new cell sites in 26 DepEd locations to support the government’s online learning initiatives.

Photo shows officials of Globe Telecom and DepEd Cebu after the MOA signing

Globe is investing P338 million for the building of the new cell sites in 26 Cebu schools. This will provide Internet connectivity to around 36,000 students and 1,550 teachers and neighboring communities.

Under the memorandum of agreement, DepEd Cebu will offer its premises free of rent for the cell sites. Globe, for its part, will furnish DepEd schools in the province with free broadband and WiFi services.

“We are now in the digital age where Internet connection is already a need, not a want,” said DepEd Cebu provincial director Salustiano Jimenez. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we hope that more students will be able to fulfill their educational requirements amidst the challenges brought about by the pandemic. We look forward to working closely with Globe in building the cell sites that will help our staff, students, and even their families gain improved access to the internet.”

“The Philippines is falling behind in terms of remote learning. Many students are still struggling to keep up with their classes due to a lack of connectivity tools to help them meet school requirements,” said Peter Maquera, senior vice president for Globe Business.

“The establishment of more cell sites will mean better access to quality education for students and a digitally-enabled future for families. This project with DepEd Cebu Province is a first of its kind — a proof that progress amplifies when two or more organizations work together in reaching their goals.”

Last year, Globe and DepEd worked together in providing teachers and students with free access to DepEd Commons, which contains online review materials and Open Educational Resources (OER) authored by public school teachers.

Globe said it also assisted DepEd in training educators for distance learning through a modified series of webinars under its Global Filipino Teachers (GFT) program.