Infinix launches new flagship Note series

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has officially introduced its latest flagship-level devices – the Note 10 series, successors to the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i. The Note 10 series will feature higher resolution displays, the brand’s latest XOS 7.6 UI skin on top of the new Android 11, an upgraded processor, and NFC functionality.

While its predecessors featured two smartphones in its generational roster, the new Note series will consist of three devices; the Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro NFC. Although the battery capacity is now down to a smaller 5000mAh battery, it is now equipped with a more optimized fast-charge technology.

“We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience. The Note 10 series perfectly balance functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around device for professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike,” said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director at Infinix.

The design language is similar to all three devices and will be available in four color variants – 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to Note 10) and Nordic Secret (exclusive to Note 10 Pro). The display panels used can reach up to 500 nits of brightness and feature a 1500:1 color contrast ratio for clearer visuals with more accurate color reproduction.

Both the Pro and Pro NFC variants are equipped with field-of-view sensors but the vanilla version is underpowered compared to the Note 8. The more premium Note 10 devices can capture 4K resolution videos at 30 frames-per-second while the barebones Note 10 can only capture 2K at 30 frames-per-second. Infinix also used Imint’s video-enhancing algorithm Vidhance for more stable videos with auto-blur.

Other series highlights include the HyperEngine Gaming Technology brought by the MediaTek Helio processors, low latency times due to simultaneous Wi-Fi bands usage, UFS 2.2 storage technology that delivers a maximum transfer of 5,830 Mb/s for reading and writing, the brand’s own Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster software, and 3D face unlock capability.

The Note 10 series is expected to arrive locally in July, retailing at around P12,365 for the Pro version and around P9,501 for the non-Pro Note 10.