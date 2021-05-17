REVIEW | Poly Sync 20 Bluetooth videocon speaker

Poly is an American company (formerly called Polycom) that specializes in office and communication equipment, including voice-over IP phones, video conferencing equipment, and Bluetooth headsets. With the pandemic lasting for over a year now and a large part of the workforce working from home, Poly has released the Sync series of wireless audio-conferencing speakers. They are compact, offer premium quality, and a price to match. Let’s go into our experience with it.

The Package

The box it ships in is functional and not too fancy; bearing a large Poly logo on the outside.

Package contents include:

Poly Sync 20 speaker unit

USB Bluetooth dongle

Fabric carry case

Safety strap

Documentation

Design and Aesthetics

The Poly Sync 20 which we are testing is the smallest in the series, with bigger siblings including the Sync 40 and Sync 60. The device is flat and elegant. The top surface is covered with black fabric, with the Poly logo embossed on it. Buttons run on a grey section below and are touch-sensitive. On the side are the power and Bluetooth switches. The USB cable is neatly wound at the bottom.

Controls include 1 programmable button for a customized favorite key, volume + and -, a mute button, and a call button. Charging is via the USB cable, but for daily use, it can be used wirelessly with the included Bluetooth dongle.

The icing on the cake is the fact that it’s compact and just a tad bigger than a smartphone. So, you can probably carry it in your pocket or slip it into your handbag with ease. The included carry case is perfect in this regard to protect it and make it transit-ready.

Audio Performance

Given the small size and the business-focused functionality, you may expect just voice-related prowess, but the Poly Sync 20 will surprise you. Its speakers deliver excellent quality even if you choose to listen to music on them. Of course, it has limited bass given the tiny speakers but otherwise has great dynamic sound. We tried multiple genres of music with it and loved the clarity.

Features

The best part about it was the hassle-free plug-and-play functionality; there were no driver installations or other integration setup needed. Just plug in the included USB dongle, and you’re good to go. It’s certified to work with MS Teams, Zoom, Skype, and several other popular conferencing programs.

The included battery is good for 20 hours of use, which is great if you plan to use it wirelessly all day. It also supports reverse charging, so you can charge your phone from it. So, it almost doubles up as a power bank. To charge to full it takes around 4 hours.

It has an IP64 rating which means it’s dust and splash resistant. So for general tabletop use, you should be covered.

What would have been nice is a kickstand of sorts to prop up the device. That way it could have been angled towards say just 1 or 2 people using it, versus it pointing up.

Value and Competition

The real kicker is perhaps the premium pricing of P10,798. That makes it quite an expensive device for its diminutive dimensions. For the discerning business user, perhaps the functionality, compatibility, and quality would justify the price. But if you’re on a tight budget or looking for something cost-effective, this isn’t really an ideal choice.

What’s interesting is that the Poly Sync is fairly niche, in that it has no real direct competition. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker for music, there are quite a few. But with the voice conferencing functionality and app compatibility, none really.

Closing Words

If you’re working from home or are regularly on the move and need a slick portable Bluetooth speaker that’s got all-day battery life and can deliver superb audio quality, look no further. The Poly Sync 20 is a perfect fit for your needs and can deliver music with incredible clarity as well. Just be prepared to pay for the quality and hassle-free app compatibility it affords.