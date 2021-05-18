Accenture pledges P240M for Covid efforts in PH, free vaccines for dependents of workers

Tech outsourcing giant Accenture announced on Monday, May 17, that it is making a $5-million (about P240-million) pledge to urgently respond to Covid-related challenges in the Philippines.

As the same time, the company said it will provide the following for its employees in the Philippines:

  • Extending free vaccination coverage to eligible dependents of workers in the Philippines;
  • Introducing a Covid home care program that aims to supplement medical monitoring, support and care for our employees; and
  • Providing a one-time work from home (WFH) enablement reimbursement for our people below managing director for their home office and productivity enhancements.

“We have made a $5 million or P240 million pledge to urgently respond to Covid-related challenges that we are facing. This, alongside our initiatives to support our people in the Philippines — including the extension of our Covid-19 vaccination program to eligible dependents of our people as well as our Covid home care program and a one-time work from home enablement reimbursement — underscores our strong resolve and active commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of our people and fellow Filipinos during these challenging times,” said Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture in the Philippines.

