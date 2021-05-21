Global printer shipments see double-digit growth in Q1

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals – also known as printers — market expanded for the third quarter in a row in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) with shipments growing 19.3% year over year to approximately 25.5 million units.

Shipment value also increased during the quarter with year-over-year growth of 10.8% to $10.9 billion as more tenders and contract renewals took place in the office, according to research firm IDC.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Year-over-year increases in unit shipments were observed in all nine regional markets with Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China) leading the way with 31.0% growth, followed by China at 25.4% and Western Europe at 18.9%. Similar to last quarter, the common theme for 1Q21 was growth driven by increased demand for low-end devices.

Both inkjet and laser markets posted year-over-year shipment growth at 37.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Inkjet vendors continued to record high shipments to meet ongoing demand and fill backlog orders as markets continue to adapt to the new normal.