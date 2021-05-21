ShopeePay partners with lifestyle brands to provide in-store payments

ShopeePay, the mobile wallet of Shopee, has partnered with ten lifestyle brands to provide users contactless in-store payments.

Consumers can now pay with ShopeePay at National Bookstore, Penshoppe, Sebago, Kipling, Digital Walker, MemoXpress, Puregold, Newstar Shopping Mart, OXGN, and Regatta.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As the nation continues its fight against the pandemic, we want our users to feel safe by using cashless transactions even if they’re shopping in-store. We will continue to collaborate with top brands from different categories to provide quality digital payment services to the Filipino consumers.”

To make the experience more rewarding, users who pay with ShopeePay via QR for in-store purchases will get 20% coins cashback up to a maximum of ₱500 coins until June 20, 2021.

There are two ways to Scan and Pay using ShopeePay:

Partner merchant scans user’s QR code:

User opens Shopee app and tap the “Scan” icon Click ‘Generate QR Code’ Enter ShopeePay PIN Show the generated QR code for the cashier to scan and wait for confirmation of payment

User scans the partner merchant’s QR code

User opens Shopee app and tap the “Scan” icon Scan the QR code displayed on the shop’s tabletop card Input the amount to pay and tap “Confirm” Enter 6-digit ShopeePay PIN and wait for confirmation of payment.

ShopeePay users can top up their accounts using their debit card or other convenient methods to enjoy in-store payments. From May 24 – 27, users can also enjoy 6.6 ShopeePay Cashless Festival deals on Shopee: