Realme Buds Q2 now officially available in PH

Smartphone brand realme has announced availability of the latest addition to its AIoT portfolio – the new True Wireless Stereo realme Buds Q2, following the first realme Buds Q released in Q4 of 2019 and the more recent realme Buds Air series.

The 2nd generation Q-series earbuds feature a 20-hour long battery life that translates to eight consecutive movies or 400 songs in its entirety. is equipped with a 40mAh battery for each earbud, while the charging case comes with 400mAh, charging at 2.5 and 2 hours respectively through a Micro-USB port.

Each earbud also comes with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver supported by a TPU polymer composite diaphragm and enhanced by environmental noise cancellation algorithm. It features up to 10 meters in wireless range and has an IP rating of IPX4. With the dedicated Gaming Mode, latency is reduced to a low 88ms.

Switching between making calls, listening to music, and activating the gaming mode, is done through its Intelligent Touch Control system. These touch functions, as well as firmware updates, can be personalized through the realme Link App.

The realme Buds Q2 retails for P1,290 and arrives in two color options – Classic Black and Unique Blue.