UNBOXING | Infinix Hot 10 Play budget gaming smartphone

The latest entry-level device from Infinix is arriving this week on May 28. It will feature upgrades brought to the Hot series – a 6000mAh battery, a high-resolution display, dual rear AI-powered cameras, and several color options.

It will retail for P4,990 on Lazada, with four additional vouchers given daily at the official store starting May 25, leading to the Infinix Super Brand Day on May 28 for a final price of P4,490.

Stay tuned for the full review of the Infinix Hot 10 Play budget gaming smartphone.