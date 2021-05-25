M Lhuillier brings smiles to Dumaguete orphans

M Lhuillier Financial Services brought joy to orphan boys in Dumaguete through a gift-giving and feeding program last February 26.

The M Lhuillier team from the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Region, which was led by OPEC Orient Valors president Ian Largo and area managers Moises Ungod Jr., Michael Lucero, and Philip Jay Onggay, visited Casa Miani-Arvedi Home for Boys located in Upper Talay, Dumaguete City.

They brought with them gifts such as backpacks, notebooks, hygiene kits, and sacks of rice. M Lhuillier also provided a sumptuous lunch for all the children in the boys’ home as well as the staff members.

One of the highlights of the visit was when the children showcased their talents in singing and playing the guitar; much to the delight of everyone present.

Orphans in Need

Like other orphanages, Casa Miani-Arvedi Home for Boys takes care of their orphans until they reach the age of majority. When the boys turn 18, they are advised to look for their own ways of living — which could be a challenge for most.

Jinabell Nacita, the assigned social worker for the boys’ home, expressed her worries about this. She said that there are orphans who are lucky enough to have sponsors, while others don’t have one.

Because of this, the management and staff of Casa Miani-Arvedi Home for Boys are seeking help from kind hearts who are willing to sponsor the young orphans’ needs — most especially their education.

M Lhuillier is dedicated to helping underprivileged communities such as these young boys as part of its commitment to being the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino. It has continued to create initiatives and programs that would address some of the needs of these Filipino communities across the country.

M Lhuillier, the Philippines’ largest and most respected non-bank financial institution, continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge and Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino with more than 3,000 serviceable locations nationwide. It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy, and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Logistics, and Telco and online TV Loading.

Follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com.

Sponsored Post