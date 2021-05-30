Filipino superheroes to appear in battle royale game

PC and mobile game developer NetEase Games will be premiering three classic Filipino superhero icons created by the country’s own Ravelo Komiks Universe (RKU) to the free-to-play multiplayer online battle royale game Rules of Survival (ROS). The three comic characters to be introduced to the game include Darna, Captain Barbell, and Lastikman.

The character costumes can be obtained for free as long as players log-in to the game daily and complete missions from a specific training manual for each character. The free RKU-themed player skins will also come with similarly designed draw items, emoji, and emotes that can be obtained through lottery events.

Aside form the five-day daily login event, the Rules of Survival official page on Facebook is also running a cosplay contest with cold hard cash or in-game diamonds as a reward. Other RKU designs will also pe implemented on the sportscar vehicle, wings, weapons, and even a new interaction feature where players are temporarily boosted by RKU-inspired superhero power-ups around the classic Ghillie Island.

Streamers who are part of the game’s exclusive RoStar program will also be giving away diamonds to viewers. Viewers will also get to play with RoStars in custom rooms, with viewers getting to score in-game credits through various achievements during the match.