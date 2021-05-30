Lazada PH marks mid-year with ‘6.6’ sale, bares new brand ambassador

Online shopping site Lazada is celebrating the mid-year with its “6.6” campaign and the announcement of its latest brand ambassador, Alden Richards.

Lazada brand ambassador Alden Richards

The Filipino actor and online gaming streamer stars in the latest TVC for Lazada’s 6.6 Mid-year Sale, where shoppers can enjoy 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off for purchases made from June 6-8.

“I am very grateful to be a part of the Lazada family. I’ve had the opportunity to work with them for their Birthday Super Sale last March, and I loved how everyone was just so excited and engaged,” said Richards. “I’m definitely looking forward to this year’s 6.6.”

“We are half-way through the year and as we kick-off our 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with Alden, Lazada wants to turn this shopping festival into an opportunity to re-ignite hope and inspiration. We hope that our customers will continue to celebrate making it this far and finding ways to thrive during a very challenging time”, shared Neil Trinidad, chief marketing cfficer of Lazada Philippines.

For this year’s 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, shoppers in the Philippines can join, play, and stand to win P10-million worth of vouchers and prizes on Lazada’s 6.6 Game-Game Super Show! 6.6 sa premyo at 6.6 sa saya this June 5, 10:15PM on LazLive on the Lazada app and GMA Network.

From June 6-8, shoppers can Add to Cart and Check Out these offers with 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off:

Electronics:

POCO M3 NFC Smartphone at P5,490 from P6,990

Philips Air Fryer at 45% off

Sabbat G12 Elite Gaming Series TWS True Wireless Earphones: Up to 20% off

Nintendo Switch Console V2 at 47% off + Free Shipping

Lenovo Chromebook C330 at 31% off

TP-Link Tapo Tilt 360° 1080p Night Vision Home Security Wi-Fi Camera at P1,079 from P1,190 + free shipping and vouchers up to P200 off

OPPO A54 6+128GB Cellphone

TOPK AM68 Magnetic Micro Cable

Midea Portable Air-Conditioner

ASUS TUF Gaming 27” HDR Monitor

Rapoo S1005 Powerbank

Fashion:

DNEMNLPH: Up to 30% off, Buy 2 Get 3, Buy 3 Get 4% off, Voucher

Get Celeste: Up to 59% off + Free Shipping min spend P500 + Buy 2 Get 3% off, Buy 3 Get 4% off + P50 voucher min P750 spend

Herschel: Up to 60% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers

Sunnies Studios: Up to 50% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers

Lotus Activewear: Up to 67% off + Free Shipping

Fitflop Womens Lottie Rainbow Slides

Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford with Stitchlite™ Shoes for Men

adidas ORIGINALS SAMBAROSE Shoes Women White Sneaker

Shigetsu KIMITSU RadPro Glasses in Acetate Frame with Anti Radiation for Men

PARFOIS Tote Bag With Removable Outer Pocket

Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors, Toys & Games:

Casio Slim Keyboard

Okebukur Non-Stick Pot Wok

Chef’s Classics: Up to 50% off + Buy 3, get up to P500 off + Free shipping

Caltex: Up to 18% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping

Lego: Up to 40% off with Pre-Sale Exclusives, Vouchers, Free Shipping and Free Gits

Decathlon: Up to 60% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping

HERCO: Up to 68% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping

Wooden Desk Organizer

Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder

Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, Groceries:

OLAY White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum

Palmolive Naturals Dry Shampoo Fresh and Fragrant

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Bundle

Puritan’s Pride Health Supplements Immunity Pack

Promil: Up to 40% off

MAC: Up to 50% off

Equal: Up to 50% off

P&G: Up to 50% off with exclusive vouchers

Tiny Buds: Up to 50% off

Special Rewards: