Oppo brings digital mini-game to boost in-store experience

Lifestyle smartphone brand Oppo has officially inked an exclusive partnership with cybercafe franchise turned esports organization Mineski Philippines in launching a mini mobile game called Oppo Blast, a title that can only be accessed at select Oppo brand stores in Metro Manila. It will feature the brand’s own superhero icon character Ollie, as he jumps toward the skies and collect lightning bolts along the way, hinting at the extended battery life of the latest Oppo devices.

This campaign is Oppo Philippines’ way of innovating the digital in-store consumer experience, as well as gauge the engagement of loyal brand followers while highlighting the best features of what their lineup currently offers. Oppo Blast is also currently available for limited access on the Lyka Games mobile application, with the full gaming experience unlocked by scanning the QR code display at Oppo stores located in SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, and Glorietta.

“We are aware how mobile gaming has become very popular to our Filipino consumers so there’s no better way for us to give our consumers a better brand and product experience than through a mobile game,” says Oppo vice president for National Sales, Zen Han.

The in-game character Ollie will need to bounce on top of jump pods powered by the lightning bolts that the player collects along the way, as well as leveraging the occasional booster upgrade to score higher. When opened through the Lyka Games platform, it is located under the Discover tab’s Play menu on the top most part of the Lyka Games board.

“We aim to diversify our product experiences to suit the needs and wants of different types of consumers. As we continuously expand our e-commerce programs and platforms including a potential expansion in Lyka as part of the brand’s e-commerce pipeline in an effort to meet the needs of the more digital consumers, we’re also innovating in-store experience for consumers who still prefer going to our stores by gamifying their product experiences to allow them to get a better feel of which OPPO smartphone suits their needs best.”

New Oppo A94 buyers can also score free Bluetooth speakers if they place on the top 10 of the Oppo Blast minigame leaderboard. This activity will only be available between Fridays and Saturdays, from May 28 to June 27. The Oppo A94 midranger featuring a 48MP camera and 4310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology retails for P13,999 in the Philippines.