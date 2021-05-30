Oppo PH debuts digital mini-game to boost in-store experience

Smartphone brand Oppo has inked an exclusive partnership with cybercafe franchise-turned-eSports organization Mineski Philippines to launch a mini mobile game called Oppo Blast, a title that can only be accessed at select Oppo brand stores in Metro Manila.

The game will feature the brand’s own superhero icon character Ollie, as he jumps toward the skies and collect lightning bolts along the way, hinting at the extended battery life of the latest Oppo devices.

Oppo Blast is also currently available for limited access on the Lyka Games mobile application, with the full gaming experience unlocked by scanning the QR code display at Oppo stores located in SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, and Glorietta.

“We are aware how mobile gaming has become very popular to our Filipino consumers so there’s no better way for us to give our consumers a better brand and product experience than through a mobile game,” said Oppo vice president for national sales Zen Han.

The in-game character Ollie will need to bounce on top of jump pods powered by the lightning bolts that the player collects along the way, as well as leveraging the occasional booster upgrade to score higher. When opened through the Lyka Games platform, it is located under the Discover tab’s Play menu on the top most part of the Lyka Games board.

New Oppo A94 buyers can also score free Bluetooth speakers if they place on the top 10 of the Oppo Blast minigame leaderboard. This activity will only be available between Fridays and Saturdays, from May 28 to June 27.

The Oppo A94 midranger featuring a 48MP camera and 4310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology retails for P13,999 in the Philippines.