Pokémon announces release dates of new games for Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have revealed the release schedules of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus games.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be launched on November 10, 2021, and the double pack of both games will also be released on the same day.

Released on the Nintendo DS system in 2006, the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl are the older versions of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

In the newest remakes, the original story has been reproduced along with various game functions available in Nintendo Switch. Pokémon trainers will be challenged to discover the mysterious connection between Dialga or Palkia, and the Sinnoh region in great adventures that can be both fresh and nostalgic.

Recently, the fans were thrilled with the first reveal of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl package designs that showed the Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia.

On January 28, 2022, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus games will be made available with the series featuring exciting actions with RPG elements. Players will be on the mission to create and complete the Sinnoh region’s first ever Pokedex by catching, surveying, and researching the wild Pokémons.

The setting of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the vast expanse of the bygone Sinnoh region with the Mount Coronet towering over as see in its cover art.

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus games will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems.

Pokémon HOME update

The latest update of Pokémon HOME, the cloud service for Nintendo Switch and compatible mobile devices, introduces the Catch Calendar.

With this feature, trainers can easily relive memories of their adventures such as the day they first caught a certain Pokémon event dates, or occasions when they received a Pokémon as a gift.

The Catch Calendar can also be marked with personal birthdays and anniversaries of the very first encounter with a rare or favorite Pokémon.

This update also enables trainers to view their Pokémon registered to the Pokedex, in the Pokémon HOME from different angles. This adds extra fun in discovering new de-tails of a Pokémon.

Furthermore, Poke HOME is compatible across multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch games Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!; Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!; Pokémon Sword; and Pokémon Shield; the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank; and Pokémon GO.

As a special treat, users can receive Bulbasaur and Squitle as Mystery Gifts in the mo-bile device version of Pokémon HOME and in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield! These Bulbasaur and Squirtle are special because they will be able to Gigantamax after evolving into Venusaur and Blastoise, just like the Charmander from Leon after becom-ing Champion in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. In Pokémon HOME, the Mys-tery Gifts feature is available only on the mobile device (iOS/Android) version.

