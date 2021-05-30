Radenta named exclusive Zimbra Gold Partner in PH

Local IT solutions integrator Radenta Technologies is now the sole Gold Partner for Zimbra in the Philippines.

Clients using Radenta as their Zimbra implementing partner is assured of a higher project success rate since Radenta has successfully met the strict technical proficiency and customer satisfactions levels that Zimbra requires. End-users also benefit from priority assurance given to gold tier Zimba implementors.

Zimbra provides email and collaboration tools best suited for micro, small, medium and enterprise in-office and remote work teams. It is the go-to provider for enterprises seeking the latest productivity tools.

The Zimbra Collaboration 9 is a responsive, react-based UI that features best-in-class, out-of-the-box integrations with Slack, Dropbox and Zoom. It runs on Zimbra’s server infrastructure that provides security, privacy and data sovereignty. It is an easy upgrade with no migration and can be adapted on a Linux environment or in the cloud.

Zimbra Cloud is email plus every app and functionality that your business needs to succeed. It encompasses email, video conferencing, chat, cloud storage, calendar and file sharing.

The Zimbra Cloud platform is built from the ground up to lower total cost of ownership (TCO). It is native on cloud infrastructures like AWS and Oracle. It does not lock-in users who can still use built in apps or links to any favorite tool. It scales from one mailbox to millions and is highly available and flexible.

Radenta also provides customized zimlet for video teleconferencing that can work harmoniously with Zimbra Network Edition and existing email environment.